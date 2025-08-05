Gland Pharma's Q1 profit jumps nearly 50% to ₹215cr

Their operating margins jumped from 19% to 24.4%, showing they're running things smarter. Gland also put ₹46 crore into R&D, rolling out 12 new molecules and getting nine more drug approvals in the US—pretty big moves if you care about innovation or healthcare careers.

European plants got key quality certifications

They're not slowing down on production either: European plants got key quality certifications, a new high-speed ampoule line is up and running, and they're massively expanding capacity for GLP-1 pens (used in diabetes care).

For anyone watching pharma trends or thinking about the future of medicine, this is one to keep an eye on.