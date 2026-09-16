Glass Wall Systems India Ltd ₹428-cr IPO 23% gray premium

Glass Wall Systems India Ltd. is set to make a splashy entrance on the stock market, with shares were quoting at ₹223 in the gray market, a premium of ₹41, or 23%, over the IPO price of ₹182.

The ₹428-crore IPO, and investor demand was off the charts: 134.37 crore shares were bid for just 1.64 crore on offer.