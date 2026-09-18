Glass Wall Systems IPO jumps 67.3% after 57x oversubscription

Glass Wall Systems, a key player in India's facade industry, just had a blockbuster IPO week.

Listed on September 16 at ₹190.10 on the BSE and ₹194 on the NSE, the stock shot up to ₹304.50 by September 18, a huge 67.3% jump from its issue price of ₹182.

The buzz was real: investor demand was sky-high, with the IPO oversubscribed 57 times.