Glass Wall Systems IPO jumps 67.3% after 57x oversubscription
Business
Glass Wall Systems, a key player in India's facade industry, just had a blockbuster IPO week.
Listed on September 16 at ₹190.10 on the BSE and ₹194 on the NSE, the stock shot up to ₹304.50 by September 18, a huge 67.3% jump from its issue price of ₹182.
The buzz was real: investor demand was sky-high, with the IPO oversubscribed 57 times.
IPO included 60cr new 367.89cr sale
The IPO combined new shares worth ₹60 crore and existing shares for sale at ₹367.89 crore, helping fuel this strong debut.
The company has been on a roll: FY26 saw revenue climb 64%, profits hit ₹83.79 crore, and their order book reached ₹846 crore.
With India's facade market booming (expected to nearly quadruple from FY20 to FY30), Glass Wall Systems is clearly riding the growth wave.