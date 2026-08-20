Glenmark shares gain after FDA clears generic Flonase for US.
Business
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals's stock got a boost this Thursday after the company received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its fluticasone propionate nasal spray, a generic version of Flonase.
This means Glenmark can now sell the nasal spray in the US opening up fresh business opportunities.
Glenmark June quarter net ₹483cr
The US market for Flonase nasal spray is worth about $295.2 million, so this move could bring in some serious revenue for Glenmark.
On top of that, the company's results for the quarter ended June 2026 were strong: net profit shot up to ₹483 crore (from just ₹47 crore last year), and revenue climbed 23% to ₹4,018 crore.
Growth was driven by specialty medicines and good performance across India, North America, and emerging markets.