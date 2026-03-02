Glenmark to launch semaglutide ahead of patent expiry
Glenmark is rolling out its generic version of semaglutide—a popular treatment for diabetes and obesity—later this month, around the time the drug's patent is due to expire in India on March 21, 2026.
This move puts Glenmark alongside Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, and Zydus Lifesciences in making these meds more widely available.
Glenmark's pricing strategy and patient program
People familiar with the matter say Glenmark may sell its semaglutide at "much lower than half" the price of current brands—industry estimates put generic prices around ₹3,000-5,000 per month instead of ₹8,800-16,000.
Plus, they're adding a patient program to help with heart health and managing diabetes or obesity.
Potential impact on diabetes and obesity management
With more than 100 million people with diabetes and a similar number with obesity—and obesity cases possibly hitting more than 450 million by 2050—cheaper treatments like this could really help more folks get care.
Other companies entering the market and expected competition
Dr Reddy's is expected to market the product under the brand name Obeda and is aiming to roll out around 12 million injectable pens in the first year;
Sun Pharma is among companies expected to enter the market; and Cipla's Yurpeak (a similar drug) sold about ₹33 crore in the two months till January.
So if you or someone you know needs these meds, there are finally going to be more choices at better prices.