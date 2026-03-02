Glenmark to launch semaglutide ahead of patent expiry

People familiar with the matter say Glenmark may sell its semaglutide at "much lower than half" the price of current brands—industry estimates put generic prices around ₹3,000-5,000 per month instead of ₹8,800-16,000. Plus, they're adding a patient program to help with heart health and managing diabetes or obesity.

With more than 100 million people with diabetes and a similar number with obesity—and obesity cases possibly hitting more than 450 million by 2050—cheaper treatments like this could really help more folks get care.

Other companies entering the market and expected competition

Dr Reddy's is expected to market the product under the brand name Obeda and is aiming to roll out around 12 million injectable pens in the first year;

Sun Pharma is among companies expected to enter the market; and Cipla's Yurpeak (a similar drug) sold about ₹33 crore in the two months till January.

So if you or someone you know needs these meds, there are finally going to be more choices at better prices.