Glenmark's Ichnos seeks FDA clearance for cancer drug ISB 2301
Glenmark Pharma's U.S.-based team, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, just asked the FDA for permission to start testing a new cancer drug called ISB 2301.
This drug is designed to fight solid tumors by targeting three specific proteins and boosting the body's own immune cells.
ISB 2301 trial slated for 2027
If approved, ISB 2301 will head into its first human trial in 2027 to check if it's safe and actually works against tumors.
Lida Pacaud, IGI's president and chief executive, says this is a "milestone in moving the company's multispecific cancer-drug pipeline into clinical development."
While early animal studies looked promising, everyone's waiting to see how it performs in real people.