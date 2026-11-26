Global banks are ramping up their use of advanced AI, and that could shake things up for Indian IT companies.

With banks in the US and Europe using AI to boost productivity and cut costs, there's less need for big teams, especially in customer service and Know Your Customer (KYC) operations.

The aggregate revenues of Indian IT services firms from the BFSI segment still grew 6.1% year-on-year in the September 2026 quarter, but the way work gets done is changing fast.