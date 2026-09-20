Global chip giants pledge to boost India's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions

ASML opened an office in India, with ASML Chief Strategic Sourcing and Procurement Officer Allan Wayne highlighting that "As you go on into 2032, India's projection and India's ambition is to have between 15% and 25% of the wafer fab of India's local semiconductor demand. That means you're going to have several fabs by 2032,".

Applied Materials is putting $5 billion into new projects over the next decade, while Lam Research committed ₹10,000 crore for a silicon facility.

Applied Materials also signed a ₹3,600 crore pact with the Karnataka government for R&D and production equipment.

Tata Electronics also signed 16 deals to build out local supply chains in Gujarat and Assam, signaling that big names see real potential here and want to be part of shaping what comes next for tech in India.