Global conflicts pause India trade talks worth about $243 billion

Talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stalled after tensions spiked in February following the US attack on Iran: countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE do $178.7 billion in business with India every year.

India-Israel talks also got delayed by regional conflict but finally picked back up this July after a delay.

As for Russia and its neighbors in the EAEU, negotiations are happening online due to the Ukraine war, but scheduling face-to-face meetings is tough. India trades $60.7 billion with them annually.