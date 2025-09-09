Global Fintech Fest 2025: Register now for India's biggest fintech event

Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, the world's largest fintech event, is happening October 7-9 at Mumbai's Jio World Centre. Hosted by Payments Council of India, NPCI, and Fintech Convergence Council, it'll bring together global policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, investors, and innovators.

What to expect at the fest Expect over 400 exhibitors, hackathons, investment pitches, and plenty of networking.

The buzzworthy Bharat AI Experience Zone by NPCI and NVIDIA will demo live AI-powered finance tools.

This year's theme—"Empowering Finance for a Better World Powered by AI"—spotlights innovation and inclusive tech.

Leaders' lineup Big names like Indian PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer will address the fest alongside leaders like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Their presence highlights how global fintech is a top priority right now.