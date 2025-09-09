Rural-urban premium divide closing: Report
Rural India is shaking up the premium FMCG scene, according to a fresh 2025 report by Worldpanel India (formerly Kantar) by Numerator.
Rural households now drive over half of affordable premium FMCG sales and 42% of super-premium ones—a big leap from about 45% just four years ago for affordable premium and 30% five years ago for super-premium.
Premium product volumes in rural areas are growing at 9-11% each year, leaving urban growth (close to 6%) behind.
Premium products are now staples in rural areas
Premiumization isn't just an urban thing anymore—rural shoppers are picking up biscuits, toothpaste, edible oils, detergents, and natural personal care brands more than ever.
Smaller pack sizes and easier access through e-commerce mean these products fit rural lifestyles and budgets better, making it easier for people to try new things.
FMCG giants are going all-in
FMCG giants aren't missing out—ITC's digital-first brands have crossed ₹1,000 crore in revenue overall.
Hindustan Unilever's OZiva and Tata Sampann are also seeing strong rural sales.
Companies are going omnichannel and using quick commerce to reach deeper into rural India—proof that the next wave of premium growth is coming from places you might not expect.