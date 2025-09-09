Rural-urban premium divide closing: Report Business Sep 09, 2025

Rural India is shaking up the premium FMCG scene, according to a fresh 2025 report by Worldpanel India (formerly Kantar) by Numerator.

Rural households now drive over half of affordable premium FMCG sales and 42% of super-premium ones—a big leap from about 45% just four years ago for affordable premium and 30% five years ago for super-premium.

Premium product volumes in rural areas are growing at 9-11% each year, leaving urban growth (close to 6%) behind.