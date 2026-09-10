Global Fintech Fest 2026: Nandan Nilekani urges tokenization for millions
At Global Fintech Fest 2026, Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani urged the tech world to build tokenization systems that can actually serve millions, not just a handful.
Tokenization lets us represent assets digitally, but Nilekani pointed out it's not enough to just create tokens; we need to make sure these digital assets work smoothly for real financial transactions.
He also praised the Reserve Bank of India's AI rulebook as regulators try to keep pace with the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence.
Nilekani backs startups amid AI
Nilekani sees AI and tokenization as tools that could help level the playing field between big companies and smaller businesses.
Still, he warned that rapid AI adoption might push some jobs aside, reducing the number of workers needed for certain tasks.
His solution? Support startups and entrepreneurs who can create fresh opportunities and build a digital ecosystem that gives more people access to technology while driving economic growth.