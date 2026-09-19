Global Fintech Fest: Krishnakumar K T urges human-led AI oversight
Business
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Krishnakumar K T (M.D. Oleevia Grameen Credits) reminded everyone that while AI can speed up decision-making, real people need to stay in charge.
He believes that even with all the tech, humans should be responsible for big decisions.
Krishnakumar K T urges human-centred banking
Krishnakumar urged banks to use AI transparently and always put customers' interests first, not just treat them as numbers in a system.
As he put it, banking as a form of social responsibility, connecting people who need funds with those who can help.
For him, meaningful financial inclusion means blending smart tech with genuine human care.