Global FMCG giants ramp up India investments after June quarter
Major consumer brands like Mondelez, Unilever, L'Oreal, Reckitt, Nestle, and Coca-Cola are ramping up their investments in India.
Why? The country's booming demand and expanding retail scene have made it a hot spot for growth: these companies all reported strong results for the June 2026 quarter.
FMCG leaders post strong India gains
Mondelez added one lakh stores this quarter, with Chairman and CEO Dirk Van de Put saying, "India is very strong."
L'Oreal's India business jumped over 70%, while Unilever hit record market shares in laundry and hair care: India is now its second-biggest market.
Nestle India saw profits soar by 48.26% and expects double-digit growth ahead.
Coca-Cola is doubling down on both premium and affordable drinks; Reckitt credits its rise to better store execution and wider distribution.
India's clearly become a key player in global FMCG strategies.