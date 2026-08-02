Global FMCG giants ramp up India investments after June quarter

Mondelez added one lakh stores this quarter, with Chairman and CEO Dirk Van de Put saying, "India is very strong."

L'Oreal's India business jumped over 70%, while Unilever hit record market shares in laundry and hair care: India is now its second-biggest market.

Nestle India saw profits soar by 48.26% and expects double-digit growth ahead.

Coca-Cola is doubling down on both premium and affordable drinks; Reckitt credits its rise to better store execution and wider distribution.

India's clearly become a key player in global FMCG strategies.