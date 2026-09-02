Global government borrowing costs surge as yields hit highest levels

Borrowing costs for governments are soaring worldwide, thanks to stubborn inflation, high interest rates, and massive public debt.

The 30-year US Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007, Japan's 10-year government bond yield touched 3% for the first time since 1996, and Britain's 30-year borrowing costs reached levels not seen in roughly three decades, while Germany's 10-year yield is at its highest since 2011.

It's a big deal because these shifts ripple out into everything from mortgages to everyday prices.