Global government borrowing costs surge as yields hit highest levels
Borrowing costs for governments are soaring worldwide, thanks to stubborn inflation, high interest rates, and massive public debt.
The 30-year US Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2007, Japan's 10-year government bond yield touched 3% for the first time since 1996, and Britain's 30-year borrowing costs reached levels not seen in roughly three decades, while Germany's 10-year yield is at its highest since 2011.
It's a big deal because these shifts ripple out into everything from mortgages to everyday prices.
US debt hits $40 trillion mark
Rising oil prices amid U.S.-Iran tensions are making inflation worse, so higher interest rates aren't going anywhere soon.
Governments are borrowing heavily (US debt is now over $40 trillion), with most major economies carrying heavy debt loads.
This means higher costs for things like home loans (US mortgage rates are near 6.7%), and it can squeeze consumer spending and business investment, especially in countries struggling with debt.
Central banks and governments can intervene
Governments and central banks have several tools available to address disorderly increases in borrowing costs.
If borrowing keeps getting pricier without intervention, we could see slower growth or even broader challenges to government debt sustainability and financial stability, a situation everyone wants to avoid.