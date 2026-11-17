Indian stocks are suddenly the hot spot for global investors.

Last week alone, BlackRock's iShares MSCI India ETF pulled in more than $316 million in fresh cash, the most it's seen since June 2025.

With worries about potential AI regulation slowing the sector's growth after the Democrats's sweeping victory in the US midterm elections, and investors pulling money from Taiwan and South Korea ETFs as the rout deepened, big names like Malcolm Dorson, senior portfolio manager of the Global X India Active ETF and head of its active investment team, are calling India the "largest, purest, and most liquid AI hedge" right now.