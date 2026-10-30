Global markets jitter after Alphabet stock hit and AI concerns
Business
Global markets had a bit of a roller coaster Friday, with investors on edge after Alphabet's stock took a hit and fresh concerns about AI rippled through trading.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.1%, while the Bank of Japan kept rates steady.
In the US Dow futures nudged up slightly, but S&P 500 futures slipped, showing just how jumpy things are right now.
Europe mixed Asia uneven oil $103.56
Europe and Asia didn't move in sync either: France's CAC 40 crept up, Germany's DAX dipped a little, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 managed a small climb.
Over in Asia, South Korea's Kospi tumbled by 3.5%, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped up by 1.5%.
Even oil prices joined the action, rising to $103.56 per barrel as market uncertainty continues to swirl around AI developments worldwide.