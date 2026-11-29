Global memory shortage pushes smartphone and laptop prices in India
If you've noticed smartphones and laptops getting pricier lately, you're not imagining it.
Thanks to a global memory shortage, smartphone prices in India shot up by 16.6% over the past year, according to Techarc.
Interestingly, gadgets that don't need much memory (like earbuds) actually got cheaper.
Entry level devices hit hardest
The price hike hit budget shoppers hardest: phones up to ₹12,000 spiked by 21.9%, while affordable laptops and tablets saw jumps of 20.1% and 27.5%.
Techarc points out that since memory costs make up more of the price for entry-level devices, these products took the biggest hit.
Smaller brands were also squeezed more than big names like Samsung or Google, with some seeing increases of 14-22%.
Price growth might slow down next year, but don't count on things going back to how they were in 2025 anytime soon.