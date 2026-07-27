Global stocks rise after US Iran ceasefire talks calm markets
Global stock markets jumped on Monday after the US and Iran started talking about a cease-fire, easing fears of conflict.
This calmed investors and sent oil prices tumbling: Brent crude fell 6.8% to $85.49, while US crude dropped 7% to $83.06.
CXMT surges 466% Shanghai debut
European stocks got a boost, with Germany's DAX up 1.6%, France's CAC 40 rising 0.8%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbing 0.5%.
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1% and India's Sensex added 1.1%, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.5%.
Chinese chipmaker CXMT made waves too: its shares soared an eye-popping 466% in their Shanghai debut.
Investors await Fed meeting, monitor inflation
Even with all the excitement, investors are still watching inflation from energy costs and new US tariffs.
Everyone's waiting for the Federal Reserve's big meeting this week, which could shake things up again depending on what they decide about interest rates and monetary policy.