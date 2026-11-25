Global stocks slip amid expected US tariff plans including China
Markets took a hit on Wednesday, with global stocks slipping after the US is expected to announce new tariffs on 16 major US trading partners, including China.
Asian markets (except Japan) fell sharply, and worries over these trade moves have made investors uneasy worldwide.
Wall Street slides as tech struggles
European stocks started strong but quickly lost ground, especially in auto companies.
In the US Wall Street kept sliding as tech shares struggled and tariff fears grew.
Investors are now watching key US economic data for clues about interest rates.
Meanwhile, oil prices dropped and currencies like the euro and yen wobbled as people looked for safer places to put their money.