Global survey of 40,000+ workers finds flexibility beats salary
Looking for a new job? You're not alone in wanting more flexibility.
Turns out, it's now the number one thing people care about, even more than salary.
A global survey of more than 40,000 workers says work-life balance, flexible hours, and remote options have finally edged out higher pay as top priorities for the first time in seven years.
Permanent hiring rises, AI use widespread
This shift comes as companies rethink where and how we work: some, like NatWest, are pushing for more office time again.
Despite global uncertainties, permanent hiring is on the rise. Younger workers especially aren't afraid to switch jobs if they're not happy.
Meanwhile, AI is everywhere: 74% of employees use AI tools at work now, making jobs faster but also changing what employers look for.