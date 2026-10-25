Nearly 1,96,000 tech employees laid off globally this year
What's the story
The global technology sector is undergoing a major transformation, with companies aggressively cutting jobs as they shift toward artificial intelligence (AI) and operational efficiency. According to industry trackers, nearly 1,96,000 tech professionals have been laid off worldwide this year. The trend of targeted downsizing has been particularly pronounced in May when nearly 29,000 tech jobs were cut in a single month.
Corporate downsizing
Job cuts at Intel, Google, and Microsoft
The job cuts aren't just limited to struggling start-ups, but also involve some of the world's most profitable tech companies.
Intel has announced a massive 15% workforce reduction, or about 15,000 jobs, as part of a $10 billion cost-saving initiative.
Google and Microsoft have also been laying off employees across divisions while reallocating resources toward generative AI infrastructure and the Azure cloud ecosystem, respectively.
Strategic shifts
Amazon, Cisco, and Oracle also reducing headcounts
Amazon has been strategically downsizing to streamline operations across its vast portfolio.
Cisco cut over 4,000 jobs, about 5% of its global workforce, due to a slowdown in legacy corporate tech spending and a strategic shift toward cybersecurity.
Oracle reported one of the year's largest workforce reductions with a year-over-year (YoY) headcount decline of around 21,000 employees by mid-2026 as it dealt with the enormous cost of expanding its AI cloud infrastructure.
Capital shift
Capital reallocation to fund AI transition driving job cuts
The continued wave of job cuts in 2026 is primarily driven by a massive reallocation of corporate capital.
Tech giants are aggressively cutting legacy operational overhead to fund the huge capital expenditures needed to build AI data centers, train foundation models, and hire specialized talent.
This trend is actively reshaping the Indian tech ecosystem as well, with top-tier firms focusing on internal upskilling and automation instead of fresh hiring.