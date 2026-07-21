Global urea prices drop 40% to $572 aiding Indian farmers
Business
Good news for India: global urea prices have dropped 40% in June 2026, landing at $572 per ton.
This is a big break for farmers facing high fertilizer costs, especially during the busy planting season.
The drop comes thanks to better global supply and China easing export restrictions, but prices are still much higher than last year.
India boosts urea production, seeks imports
To avoid shortages and keep fertilizer affordable, India has boosted its own urea production and is looking for more sources abroad.
The government's working hard to manage subsidy costs and make sure farmers get what they need, even as other fertilizer ingredients like sulfur and ammonia remain pricey.