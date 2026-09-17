GlobalFoundries and Marvell expand SiGe pact for AI data centers
GlobalFoundries and Marvell Technology just announced they're expanding their partnership to ramp up chip production for AI data centers.
They're focusing on silicon-germanium (SiGe) tech, which helps move huge amounts of data quickly, something that's becoming more important as AI keeps growing.
Investors seemed to like the news, with both companies' shares jumping after the announcement.
Marvell says collaboration ensures SiGe capacity
The deal means GlobalFoundries's Vermont factory will get a boost, letting Marvell keep up with demand for advanced optical networking parts like pluggable transceivers and co-packaged optics.
Robb Johnson, Vice President, Foundry Technology at Marvell, said, "Our expanded collaboration with GF will help ensure we have the SiGe technology and manufacturing capacity to support the significant growth we see ahead."