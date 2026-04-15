Glydways backed by Sam Altman seeks $250 million to surpass $1B

Glydways eyes global projects, doubling team

Glydways is eyeing more than 20 projects worldwide, especially in Japan and the Middle East. Deals are already in place for Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with Dubai targeting commercial operation in 2027, plus a US pilot in Atlanta.

To keep up with all this growth, Glydways plans to double its 270-person team.

Its unique approach, dedicated-path robocars running fixed routes without drivers, has caught major investor attention, with Suzuki even set to help build their vehicles.