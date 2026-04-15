Glydways backed by Sam Altman seeks $250 million to surpass $1B
Glydways, the autonomous vehicle startup backed by Sam Altman, is hoping to raise $250 million, enough to push its valuation over the $1 billion mark.
The company just wrapped up a $170 million Series C round co-led by Suzuki Motor Corp., Khosla Ventures, and Grupo ACS, putting its current value close to $700 million.
Glydways eyes global projects, doubling team
Glydways is eyeing more than 20 projects worldwide, especially in Japan and the Middle East. Deals are already in place for Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with Dubai targeting commercial operation in 2027, plus a US pilot in Atlanta.
To keep up with all this growth, Glydways plans to double its 270-person team.
Its unique approach, dedicated-path robocars running fixed routes without drivers, has caught major investor attention, with Suzuki even set to help build their vehicles.