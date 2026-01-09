Next Article
GM hits pause on some EV plans, takes $6 billion charge
Business
General Motors (GM) is taking a $6 billion financial hit as it slows down its electric vehicle (EV) rollout.
With demand for EVs dropping and new policies from the Trump administration, GM is scaling back production plans and supplier deals.
More details are expected in their upcoming earnings report.
What this means for GM's EV future
Most of the charge—about $4.2 billion—is from ending agreements with suppliers who were gearing up for bigger EV production.
Still, GM says it will keep offering its lineup of roughly a dozen US electric models.
The company expects a few more smaller costs in 2026 as it keeps adjusting to the changing auto market.