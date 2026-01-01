Google just passed Apple—thanks to AI and some bold moves

Alphabet's stock jumped over 2% while Apple slipped more than 4% this week. The real drivers? Google's Gemini AI platform, its booming cloud business, Waymo robotaxis, and viral hits like Nano Banana (an image generator that even beat ChatGPT on the App Store). Their new Ironwood chips also landed Meta as a customer—and shook up NVIDIA in the process.

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about bragging rights. It signals a major shift in tech: AI tools and custom chips are now shaping who leads the industry.

While Google rides this wave, Apple is sticking with strong iPhone sales and planning a smarter Siri for next year.

The race for tech dominance is officially heating up—and it looks different than ever before.