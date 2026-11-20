GM quietly prepares for possible CEO change with search firm
General Motors (GM) is quietly gearing up for a possible leadership change, with an executive search firm checking out both in-house talent and outside options for its next CEO.
Current CEO Mary Barra hasn't announced any plans to step down, but GM seems to be planning ahead as the auto industry keeps shifting.
Reuss Jacobson Anderson GM CEO contenders
Top internal contenders include President Mark Reuss (with GM since 1983), CFO Paul Jacobson (joined from Delta in 2020), and Chief Product Officer Sterling Anderson (came aboard in 2025 after time at Tesla).
Under Barra, GM's stock jumped 136% and rolled out big innovations like the Ultium EV platform, so whoever takes over has some big shoes to fill.