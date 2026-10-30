GMDC profits fall 63.3% to 170.79cr with income at 986.78cr
Business
GMDC just saw its profits drop sharply, down 63.3% to ₹170.79 crore for July-September 2026 compared with last year.
Still, its total income actually went up to ₹986.78 crore, showing the company's business is growing even if earnings took a dip.
GMDC invests in hydrogen copper rare-earths
Even with lower profits, GMDC isn't slowing down. It's investing in blue hydrogen at its Odisha site using underground coal gasification (which means less surface disruption) and has picked up three more coal mines in the state.
Plus, it's getting into copper and rare earth projects, key materials for electric vehicles and renewable energy, signaling a shift toward supporting India's clean tech future.