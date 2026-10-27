GMO Internet Group data dumped after refusing $50 million ransom
Hackers have dumped sensitive data from GMO Internet Group after the company refused to pay a $50 million ransom.
The cyberattack targeted Onamae.com Desktop Cloud, which could have affected 26,739 servers and led to unauthorized trades were carried out through accounts linked to more than 70 securities firms, foreign exchange providers and other businesses, leaving some customers with real financial losses.
GMO checks leaked data, offers compensation
After the hackers' deadline passed, the stolen information went public.
GMO is now checking if the leaked data is legitimate and has asked users not to interact with it for safety. They are also offering compensation for affected customers.
CEO Masatoshi Kumagai called out how fast cyber threats are growing, warning that incidents like this could spark an internet crisis if cybersecurity does not keep up.