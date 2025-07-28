GNG Electronics' IPO was oversubscribed 150 times: What's the status?
GNG Electronics is set to reveal its IPO allotment status today after a massive buzz—subscriptions soared 150 times the offer, with everyone from big investors to regular folks jumping in.
The gray market hints at a possible 40% profit over the issue price of ₹237 per share.
The company's official stock market debut is lined up for July 30, 2025.
How to check allotment status?
This IPO was a hot ticket: institutional buyers went in 266 times over, non-institutional investors weren't far behind at 226 times, and retail investors joined the rush with nearly 47 times oversubscription.
If you applied, you can check your allotment on the registrar's site or BSE portal; shares hit Demat accounts by July 29 and refunds for those who missed out will be processed that day too.
GNG Electronics—known as Electronics Bazaar—is making waves as it steps onto both BSE and NSE this week.
```