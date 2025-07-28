GNG Electronics' IPO was oversubscribed 150 times: What's the status?

How to check allotment status?

This IPO was a hot ticket: institutional buyers went in 266 times over, non-institutional investors weren't far behind at 226 times, and retail investors joined the rush with nearly 47 times oversubscription.

If you applied, you can check your allotment on the registrar's site or BSE portal; shares hit Demat accounts by July 29 and refunds for those who missed out will be processed that day too.

GNG Electronics—known as Electronics Bazaar—is making waves as it steps onto both BSE and NSE this week.

