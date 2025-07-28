Repono Logistics's IPO opens to raise ₹26.68 crore: Details here

Retail investors need at least ₹2.3 lakh to get in

Retail investors need at least ₹2.3 lakh to get in, while HNIs need ₹3.45 lakh minimum.

The money raised will go toward new equipment, better warehouse systems, and covering day-to-day costs.

Repono's revenue jumped 51% in FY25 (₹51.59 crore), with profits up 23%, and there's buzz that shares could debut at a 22% premium—so it's definitely catching some attention right now.