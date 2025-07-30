GNG Electronics makes a splash with 50% premium on debut
GNG Electronics, known for refurbishing tech gadgets, made a splashy stock market entry this week—its shares opened at almost 50% above the IPO price on both NSE and BSE.
The IPO was a hit, getting subscribed 150.21 times overall, with huge demand from institutional investors.
GNG's business model revolves around refurbishing electronics
Under the "Electronics Bazaar" brand, GNG gives laptops, desktops, and accessories a second life by refurbishing them.
Their business covers everything from sourcing used devices to selling and servicing them.
They also handle buybacks and e-waste for big names like Vijay Sales, HP, and Lenovo.
Strong financials and international presence
GNG is active in 38 countries with over 4,000 service points worldwide.
In FY25, they pulled in ₹1,420 crore revenue (up 24% from last year) and posted a net profit of ₹69 crore (up 32%).
Their growth taps into the rising demand for affordable tech and eco-friendly solutions.