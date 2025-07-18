Next Article
GNG Electronics' ₹460cr IPO opens next week: All you need
GNG Electronics, known for giving laptops and desktops a second life, is launching an IPO worth ₹460 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹225 and ₹237, and you can apply from July 23 to 25 (anchor investors get a head start on July 22).
If demand is strong, the company's value could top ₹2,700 crore.
Company sells refurbished tech at affordable prices
Most of the funds—₹400 crore—will help GNG pay off debt and boost working capital. The rest comes from promoters selling some of their shares.
GNG sells refurbished tech under its "Electronics Bazaar" brand at wallet-friendly prices.
For this IPO, half the shares go to big institutions, 35% are set aside for regular retail investors, and 15% for others.
If all goes as planned, you'll see GNG listed on July 30.