GNG Electronics' ₹460cr IPO opens next week: All you need

Most of the funds—₹400 crore—will help GNG pay off debt and boost working capital. The rest comes from promoters selling some of their shares.

GNG sells refurbished tech under its "Electronics Bazaar" brand at wallet-friendly prices.

For this IPO, half the shares go to big institutions, 35% are set aside for regular retail investors, and 15% for others.

If all goes as planned, you'll see GNG listed on July 30.