Go Digit General Insurance granted IFSCA certificate for IFSC office
Go Digit General Insurance just got the official go-ahead to set up shop in Gujarat's GIFT City.
Thanks to a fresh Certificate of Registration from the IFSCA, it can now run as an IFSC Insurance Office, with the new office expected to provide strategic, operational and fiscal benefits under the IFSC regulatory framework.
Go Digit premiums rose 39.2%
Opening in GIFT City brings Go Digit some handy perks, like smoother operations and financial advantages.
This move comes right after its latest numbers: premiums jumped 39.2% last week, but profits dipped.
While its stock price has taken a hit recently, this new branch could help boost its game and serve customers better going forward.