Go First won't resume flights till August 31

Written by Athik Saleh August 28, 2023 | 01:53 pm 2 min read

Go First flights were previously canceled till August 27

Go First has announced that it will extend flight cancelations until August 31, 2023, due to ongoing operational issues. The airline, which has been grounded since early May, received the Director General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) approval to resume operations last month. The approval was conditional upon the airline obtaining "interim funding and approval of flight schedule," DGCA said. The regulator allowed Go First to deploy 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights.

Company has filed application for immediate resolution: Go First

"Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 31 August 2023 are canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit http://shorturl.at/jlrEZ for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us," Go First wrote on X. "As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the airline said in a statement part of the post.

Go First's grounding has affected airfares

Go First initially canceled flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy on May 2. The airline blamed its engine supplier, US-based Pratt & Whitney, for its fall. The grounding of Go First flights has reportedly impacted airfares, particularly on select routes where the airline had a presence. In the financial year 2021-22, Go First reported total revenue from operations at Rs. 4,183 crore (approximately $560 million). It currently employs around 4,200 people.

