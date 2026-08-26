Godrej opens Asia's largest soap factory in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is leading the way in turning investment promises into real projects: over 30% compared to the normal implementation rate for MoUs of 10%.

He also mentioned the state's growing foreign export potential, now at ₹76,000 crore.

GCPL Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej reflected on its 35-year connection with Malanpur and shared how Godrej is supporting efforts to wipe out malaria by 2030.