Godrej opens Asia's largest soap factory in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh
Business
Godrej just launched Asia's largest soap factory in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.
Built for over ₹450 crore, the new plant can make 4,000 soaps every minute and is expected to bring a wave of local jobs.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led the opening on Wednesday.
Mohan Yadav cites ₹76,000cr export potential
Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is leading the way in turning investment promises into real projects: over 30% compared to the normal implementation rate for MoUs of 10%.
He also mentioned the state's growing foreign export potential, now at ₹76,000 crore.
GCPL Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej reflected on its 35-year connection with Malanpur and shared how Godrej is supporting efforts to wipe out malaria by 2030.