This launch comes as more brands look to move away from big marketplaces and connect directly with shoppers.

GoKwik's co-founder and chief executive Chirag Taneja shared that "Black Friday offers are spread across individual brand websites, so shoppers often have to visit several stores to see what is on sale."

GoKwik said Black Friday sales were gaining traction in India as more brands participated and promotions extended beyond the traditional festive shopping period.

Last year, GoKwik saw a 58% rise in sales value during the 2025 Black Friday to Cyber Monday period, with nearly 43% of orders coming from outside the top 50 districts, showing how shopping trends are changing across India.