Gold $4,123.29 near 7-week low amid jobs and oil worries

There's a 70.3% chance the Fed could hike interest rates in October, according to market trackers.

Higher rates usually make gold less attractive since it doesn't pay interest, so many investors are waiting for clearer signals before making big moves.

As Fed Governor Lisa Cook put it, oil prices and even AI demand are pushing up inflation, but she isn't making any promises about more rate hikes just yet.

For now, expect gold prices to stay a bit unpredictable until the economic picture clears up.