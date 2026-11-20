Gold and silver drop sharply on MCX amid dollar strength
Gold and silver prices dropped sharply on Friday, with gold futures down nearly 4% to ₹122,430 per 10gm and silver falling over 5% to ₹148,466 per kilogram on the MCX.
This puts both metals close to their lowest prices since August 2025.
The main reasons? A stronger US dollar and rising bond yields are making these metals less appealing right now.
Global metals slide, Fed meeting eyed
It's not just India: global gold and silver prices slid too, thanks to international selling pressure and some forced sell-offs.
While lower prices might sound good for buyers looking for a deal, they're making things riskier for investors in futures contracts.
All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve's December meeting, since any moves toward tighter monetary policy could keep gold under pressure by boosting the US dollar even more.