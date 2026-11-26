Gold and silver ETFs jumped up to 6% on MCX
Gold and silver ETFs had a strong Thursday, with some jumping up to 6% as metal prices recovered on the MCX.
HSBC Gold ETF and DSP Silver ETF led the pack with 6% and 5% gains, while others like ICICI Prudential Gold ETF rose between 1% and 3%.
Experts cite bargain hunting, recommend SIPs
Experts say this rebound is thanks to bargain hunting after recent dips.
They're suggesting systematic investment plans (SIPs) for anyone looking to invest now, but they remind folks to keep things balanced for long-term goals.
Meanwhile, gold and silver futures also climbed in India.
Keep an eye out: the upcoming US Fed meeting in early December could shake things up again depending on what happens with inflation and interest rates.