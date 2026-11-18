Gold and silver ETFs slump on Federal Reserve rate concerns
Gold and silver ETFs dropped sharply this week, with gold funds down nearly 2% and silver funds sinking over 3%.
The main reason? Investors are nervous that the US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates soon, which usually makes non-yielding assets like precious metals less attractive.
Gold hits lowest since September 2025
Popular funds like Nippon India Silver ETF and SBI Silver ETF both slid over 3%, while ICICI Prudential Gold ETF fell 1.84%.
Globally, gold prices hit their lowest since September 2025 at $3,797.11 per ounce, and silver dipped below $46 per ounce, approaching its lowest level in 13 months.
The stronger US dollar and increasingly hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials have added to the pressure on precious metal prices.