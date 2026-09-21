Gold and silver fall in India after hawkish Fed remarks
Gold and silver just got a bit cheaper in India.
On Monday, September 21, 2026, gold futures for October delivery dropped by ₹773 to ₹1.53 lakh per 10gm on the MCX, while December silver futures slid by ₹2,024 to ₹2.39 lakh per kilogram.
The main reasons? Softer demand here at home and hawkish Fed commentary.
Global gold down amid US yields
This price drop isn't just local: global markets are seeing it too. Gold fell 0.53% to $4,355.59 an ounce worldwide, with silver also slightly down.
Hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve and inflation concerns have kept yields and the dollar firm, making gold less attractive as an investment right now.
Plus, currency swings and global tensions usually boost gold demand, but strong US yields are keeping prices under pressure for now.