Gold and silver fall in India after hawkish Fed remarks

This price drop isn't just local: global markets are seeing it too. Gold fell 0.53% to $4,355.59 an ounce worldwide, with silver also slightly down.

Hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve and inflation concerns have kept yields and the dollar firm, making gold less attractive as an investment right now.

Plus, currency swings and global tensions usually boost gold demand, but strong US yields are keeping prices under pressure for now.