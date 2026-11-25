Gold and silver fall in India amid US consumer confidence
Gold and silver prices dropped sharply across India on Wednesday, silver slid by ₹10,000 per kg to ₹142,945, and gold lost ₹4,000 per 10gm to settle at ₹121,038.
The global scene wasn't much better: both metals fell internationally too, mostly thanks to stronger US consumer confidence and tech stock selloffs.
Experts cite stronger dollar and rupee
Futures trading echoed the slump: March silver futures landed at ₹144,900 per kg and February gold futures at ₹122,505 per 10gm.
Experts point to a stronger dollar and rupee for pushing prices down. Prithiviraj Kothari, Managing Director at RiddhiSiddhi Bullion Ltd and President of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, even cautioned that gold could fall further to $3,350.
While wedding season is helping keep some demand alive, purchases remain selective.