Gold and silver hit all-time highs on Makar Sankranti

If you're thinking about investing or even buying jewelry, these price jumps are hard to ignore. Gold and silver aren't just shiny—they're seen as safe bets when the world feels uncertain. For anyone watching their wallet or planning a big purchase, it's worth knowing what's behind the spike.

What's pushing prices up?

It's a mix of things: ongoing geopolitical tensions have made investors nervous and hungry for "safe" assets like gold.

China has been buying up gold non-stop for over a year, squeezing supply further.

Plus, with US inflation cooling off and possible interest rate cuts on the horizon, demand for precious metals is only getting hotter.