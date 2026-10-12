Gold and silver jump before US inflation and Fed action
Business
Gold and silver prices just went up, with gold hitting $4,229.80 per ounce and silver reaching $61.485 per ounce.
This jump comes as everyone's waiting to see what new US inflation data reveals and how the Federal Reserve might react on interest rates.
US dollar weakness supports metals
A weaker dollar and lower bond yields are making gold and silver more attractive right now.
Silver's also getting a boost from rising industrial metals like copper, but there's still some caution: if the Fed decides to raise rates, those gains could slow down.
Plus, global issues like energy price swings, geopolitical tensions, and even changes in the Indian rupee are all adding to the mix for anyone following these markets.