Gold and silver prices drop in national capital Business Jul 16, 2025

Gold prices in India dropped again on Wednesday, with 24K gold now at ₹98,870 per 10gm—down ₹500 from the day before.

Silver also saw a sharp fall, dropping by ₹1,000 to ₹1,11,000 per kilogram.

These drops come as sellers keep offloading their stocks in the market.