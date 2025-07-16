Next Article
Gold and silver prices drop in national capital
Gold prices in India dropped again on Wednesday, with 24K gold now at ₹98,870 per 10gm—down ₹500 from the day before.
Silver also saw a sharp fall, dropping by ₹1,000 to ₹1,11,000 per kilogram.
These drops come as sellers keep offloading their stocks in the market.
Global gold rises nearly 0.5% to over $1,950 per ounce
While prices dipped at home, global gold actually went up by nearly 0.5% after new US tariff threats made headlines. Silver also climbed almost 1% worldwide.
Experts say rising investments—especially from China—are fueling this global interest in precious metals right now.