Gold and silver prices slip as markets await US data
Gold and silver prices slipped a bit on Thursday as everyone waited for some big US economic updates.
Gold dropped 0.42% to $4,065.30 an ounce, while silver edged down 0.27% to $60.345 an ounce, both bouncing around throughout the day.
Investors watch US jobs and unemployment
Investors are watching for the latest US jobs and unemployment reports, which could hint at where interest rates are headed next.
Earlier in the week, job growth came in lower than expected (only 98,000 new jobs versus the forecast 118,000), making people a bit uneasy about the economy.
Precious metals remain popular amid uncertainty
Even with these dips, gold and silver remain popular because there's still a lot of uncertainty around inflation and global growth.
Plus, lower oil prices, thanks to ongoing talks between the US and Iran, are helping ease inflation worries and could mean less pressure for major rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.