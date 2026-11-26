Gold and silver rally on MCX amid US inflation worries
Gold and silver prices just made a sharp comeback on the MCX after a recent dip, with gold futures up 2.10% to ₹1.23 lakh per 10gm and silver futures jumping 4.07% to ₹1.48 lakh per kilogram.
The rally follows global trends, as both metals gained value worldwide ahead of Thanksgiving and amid worries that rising US inflation could push interest rates higher.
Experts urge caution on gold buying
Experts say gold is still a solid way to diversify your investments, but don't rush in blindly.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, suggests being careful when buying gold, while Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, points out that gold might hit resistance below ₹1.25 lakh per 10gm.
Keep an eye on upcoming US Federal Reserve moves: they're likely to shape where gold and silver head next.