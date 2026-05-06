Gold and silver rebound after oil drop, gold at $4,633.70
Business
Gold and silver prices made a comeback on Wednesday, with gold up 1.43% to $4,633.70 per ounce and silver rising 2.36% to $75.315 per ounce.
The boost came after oil prices fell, giving metals a break from recent losses.
Oil drops after President Trump remarks
Oil dropped for the second day in a row (Brent is close to $108 and WTI near $100) after President Trump said there's been "great progress" with Iran, which helped calm inflation worries.
Experts say dip-buying and steady demand for gold bars and coins are keeping prices up, but gains might stay limited as everyone watches for signals from the US Fed about future policy changes.